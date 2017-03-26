FREEDOM BRIDGE

The Thirty Years War (1616-1648) was initially fought largely as a religious conflict between Protestants and Catholics in Holy Roman Empire. There were disputes over internal politics and balance of power within Empire played a significant part too. Thirty Years War left city of Potsdam cut off from all trade routes from Berlin. Potsdam is an island surrounded by Havel River and has numerous lakes. It was only after Friedrich II the Great had the Sanssouci palace finished on May 1, 1747. He had a few bridges constructed for better transportation routes to and from Berlin and surround area. This Bridge was a very important for Brandenburg area. Without this bridge a horse driven coach in 17th century it would’ve took around eight hours to travel to Berlin! First constructed was a wooden bridge. Problem with a wooden bridge is it had to be repaired a numerous of times. There was heavy traffic on bridge and steadily increased in traffic weakened it. During 1754, a daily mail coach delivery service began between Berlin and Potsdam. Prussian first highway linking two royal capitals needed a stronger bridge to be constructed. In 1792, construction of bridge began and construction was completed in 1795. In 1838, first Prussian railway from Berlin to Potsdam was opened. They needed to construct a new bridge for the new rail transportation system. An Architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel was commissioned to design a new bridge across Havel River. Between 1831 and 1834 the second Glienicke Bridge was constructed of bricks in accordance with Schinkel`s plans. The arched bridge was constructed with a wooded section in central that could be raised to allow vessels through. There was a large increase in traffic on the river. In 1904, Havel River had increase traffic so they needed reconstruct bridge again. So there was a competition held to find a new design. A design was submitted by Duisburg Bridge Building Company own by Johann Caspar Harkort won the competition. Their design was to construct a steel constructed and suspension bridge. On November 16, 1907, bridge was ceremonially opened. During German Democratic Republic period the Glienicke Bridge was renamed Brücke der Einheit (Bridge or Unity) and by the United States, United Kingdom, and France Military were stationed in West Berlin and Potsdam the bridge was named Freedom Bridge and also Bridge of Spies. Oh yes, United States military was also station in Potsdam. The Army Unit was the United States Military Liaison Mission Potsdam. They drove from Potsdam across the Freedom Bridge every day to West Berlin. United States Air Force Captain Francis Gary Powers working for the CIA was shot down by a surface to air missile over the Soviet Union on May 1, 1960. Captain Powers was on February 10, 1962, exchanged for A KBG agent Rudolf Ivanovich Abel who was arrested by the FBI on June 1957. They were exchanged on Freedom Bridge. On June 12, 1985, 23 American agents held in Eastern Europe were exchanged for Polish master spy Marian Zacharski and another three KBG agents that were arrested in the West. They were exchanged on Freedom Bridge. On February 11, 1986, human rights Campainer and Political prisoner Anatoly Sharasnsky and three Western agents were exchanged for Karl Koecher and four other Eastern agents. The Glienicke Bridge has long history but, to me it will always be named, "FREEDOM BRIDGE!"