Why are you American?

I was Born in Orange, California. Orange, California is located in United States of American. Everyone knows that California is located in U.S.A. Well, there are two California on this plant. There is also another California located in Mexico. If you didn’t know that you know it now. When I was fourteen years old I moved to Utah. The people of Utah would always call me a Californian. In three years that I lived in Utah I was never called American. When I Served in Army and Air Force I was also call a Californian. The Army send me to Germany There I was called American Soldier. I was not called Californian Soldier. Why do we use names to say what we are? What is an American? Do you know that there is a South America? Why are Argentinians and Canadians not called Americans they live in America? WHY!?! Why is America the land of Free? Why did we have Revolution War against England? Did Whites fight to free black slaves in South? Did Whites steal land from Indians!?! Did whites murder Indian women and Children? What is a racist!?! A person who shows or feels discrimination or prejudice against people of other races, or who believes that a particular race is superior to another. What is discrimination!?! Unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of race, age, disability, or sex. What is bias? Inclination or prejudice for or against one person or group, especially in away considered to be unfair. What is prejudice? Preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual experience. What is bigotry? Intolerance towards those who hold different opinions from oneself! What is intolerance? Unwillingness to accept views, beliefs, or behavior that is differ from one’s own. Please stop and think before you judge! I guess Jesus Christ forgive us but, can we forgive? Just for thought. Didn’t American Indians Peaceful Demonstrated and did not riot because of oil pipeline plan to go through their land?