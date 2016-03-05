A River Bridge in Germany

An engineering masterpiece, two important German shipping canals have been joined by a giant kilometer-long concrete Water bridge. Waterway near the eastern town of Magdeburg is 157 km from Berlin. This massive water Bridge over the Elbe river cost over 450 Euro million. Germany’s water bridge opened on October 16, 2003. Water Bridge tying the Elbe – Havel canal to the important Mittelland canal, which leads to the country’s industrial Work Horse the Ruhr Valley heartland and it took over 80 years to plan it. German engineer’s first plan to build the water bridge was as far back as 1919.

Construction of bridge Elbe River near Magdeburg actually started in 1930’s, but building of bridge was halted during the Second World War in 1942. After war Germany was split so project was shelved by East Germany. After German’s reunification the water bridge were put back on track.

Water Bridge connect Berlin’s inland harbor with ports along Rhine River. Water bridge is Europe’s longest it measuring in at 918 meters. Water bridge transports ships over the Elbe took 24,000 metric tons of steel and 68,000 Cubic meters of concrete to build.

Water Bridge will enable river barges, small boots, and ships to avoid a lengthy and sometimes unreliable passage along Elbe. Shipping can often come to a halt for a period of time if the river’s water mark falls to very low levels. Barge captains will now be able to ship loads of up to 1,350 metric tons (the equivalent of 50 truckloads). The water bridge is over 34 meter wide and 4.25 meters deep.