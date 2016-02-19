The Candy Bomber

On July 11, 1948, Gail Seymore Halvorsen was a First Lieutenant in United States Air Force. He came from Garland, Utah located in United States of America. Yes, he is a Mormon! He loved flying aircraft and being in Air Force. On this day he received orders on a very short notice to be transferred from Brookley Air Force Base, Alabama to Germany. He had very bad cold so he stuffed his duffel bag with hand kerchiefs. He parked his brand new car near flight line and departed for Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany.

After several Airlift missions Lt. Halvorsen took some time off to visit Berlin. He was hoping to make home movies of the airlift. So he went to Neukölln cemetery located at end of Tempelhof Airport runway. He started filming landing and takeoff of transport planes. Then he noticed children doing same thing watching planes. These German children did not beg for candy like other children would have in some parts of the world. German children there where very different they never expect nothing and they asked for nothing! So Lt. Halvorsen then divided the only two sticks of gum he had left among them. He made a Promise to children if they returned to the Neukölln cemetery he would drop gum and candy from his transport plane. A little German girl with beautiful blue eyes was spokesperson. She asked him how they would recognize his transport plane. Lt. Halvorsen then said; “Well, I’ll do like I did when I was a kid over Garland, Utah.” He explained to them. “I’ll fly up over a farm, wiggle the wings of the airplane at the folks, and let them know that was me in the airplane.” The girl and several others standing nearby had a frown on their faces. Lt. Halvorsen said; “Now what is wrong?” It seemed so good and so clear I thought. “Vhat is Viggle?” she asked with a wrinkle on her nose. Then with both arms extended he gave a demonstration that could have won him an Oscar. Some of the children laugh.

On July 19, 1948, Lt. Halvorsen was flying in Tempelhof Airport and seen the children waiting by Neukölln cemetery. He wiggled his plane wings, and dropped three parachutes though flare chute. He was so happy to have gotten away with escapade. He landed his Douglas C-54 Skymaster transport plane and had his aircraft cargo off loaded. The rest of the Story is history. The Berliners called him Onkel Wackelflugel (Uncle Wiggly Wings) and Der Schokoladen-flieger (The Chocolate Flier).

On August 13, 1948, it was a Friday of course came bad luck for the United States Air Force. In Tempelhof Airport in Berlin the clouds cover was very low, visibility was zero! It was raining so hard that the radar could not penetrate though the rain. The aircraft controllers in tower also lost contact of a plane!

One C-54 overshot the runway, crashed into a ditch at the end of the runway, and caught fire; the crew got out alive. Another big C-54, coming in with a maximum load of coal, landed too far down runway. To avoid piling into down plane that was now on fire ahead of them pilot had to brake with all his might and blew both of his tires but, made it. Another plane C-47 Skytains transport coming in over the housetops. The pilot saw what seemed to be a runway and let down his plane to land. Only to discover that he’d picked an auxiliary runway that was still under construction. He slithered and slipped in the rubber base for several precarious moments, the ground-looped his plane to a safe stop. The Aircraft Controllers began stacking up the planes coming in. (This means the airplanes circle in the air until it’s their turn to land.)

The Americans landed on Tempelhof Airport and British landed with seaplanes on the Havel Lake. Also the British transport plane landed at two other airports. One was Gatow and other was Tegel.

On May 12, 1949, the Berlin Blockade after eleven months ended;

United States: had 162,273 Flights, 1,514,067 Tons of Cargo, and 31 Servicemen killed.

United Kingdom: had 238,616 Flights, 1,975,261 Tons of Cargo, and 39 servicemen killed.

Five Germans lost their lives in the service of the Airlift.

On May 12, 1959, it was the tenth anniversary of the end of the blockade. The Governor of West Berlin held a commemoration Ceremony.

In the Platz Der Luftbrücke, a semicircular space 270 yards in diameter stands Luftbrückendenkaml (Air Bridge Memorial) in English Airlift Memorial by Eduard Lugwig 1951. The three concrete ribs, 65 feet high, inclined to the W, Symbolize the three air corridors to Berlin. The Berliners calledthememorial `Hungerharke`(Hanger Rake).