The History of Islam.

October 10, 570 CE, Muhammad an Ethnic Arab was born in Arabian city of Mecca. He was orphaned at an early age and he was raised by his Uncle Abu Talib.

In year 583 CE, Muhammad learned to be a merchant a very young age of thirteen. He learned fast how to trade and he worked very hard in business. He was known to be very honest person as a merchant.

In year 595 CE, Muhammad was hired by Khadija bint Khuwaylid rich woman merchant. She would pay him double usual commission for business trip. She sent one of servants name Maysarah with him to assist him on business trip.

Muhammad brought back twice as much profit as Khadija had expected. Her servant Maysarah told her what happen during journey. That Muhammad had stopped to rest under a tree. A passing monk named Nestora told Maysarah that, “None but a prophet ever sat beneath this tree.” Maysarah also told her that while Muhammad slept he seen two angels standing above him. There was this cloud that protected him from desert heat and glaring sun.

Khadija consulted her cousin Waraqah ibn Nawfal ibn Asad ibn `Abdu`l-`Uzza. Waraqah told her that if what Maysarah had seen it must be true. That night Khadija had a dream. In dream she had seen sun descended from sky and illuminating her home. Her cousin Waraqah told her that it meant sun was an indication that prophet would bless her home. Khadija told her friend Nafisa go to Muhammad and asked him if he would consider marrying her. Nafisa went to Muhammad told him that Khadija wanted to marry him. He told Nafisa, “I have no money to support her.” She told him that Khadija had enough money that it wouldn’t be a problem for them. Muhammad told Nafisa that he would meet with Khadija.

During year 595 CE, Muhammad went to his uncle Abu Talib, which was a new leader of Banu Hashim and consulted him about marriage. Then they consulted their respective uncles. All uncles agreed to marriage. But, Muhammad was instructed to make a formal proposal to Khadija. Abu Talib accompanied Muhammad to Khadija uncle for Proposal. Khadija’s uncle accepted proposal and marriage took place in year 595 CE.

In 609 CE, Mahammad would retreat to a cave named Hira in the mountains for several nights of seclusion and prayer. He told his wife that he was visited by Gabriel in the cave and received his first revelation from God.

In 617 CE, Quraysh had all-out boycott on Muhammad’s clan, Banu Hashim to whom many Muslims belonged.

In 618 CE, Quraysh’s boycott ended.

During year 619 CE, Muhammad married Aisha bint Abu Bakr. She was born in 612 and died in 678 CE.

During year 620 CE, Khadija died in Mecca, Hejaz, Arabia.

During year 620 CE, Muhammad married Sawda bint Zam’a. It is unknown when she was born. She died in year 674 CE.

During year 622 CE, Quraysh’s plan to have Muhammad assassinated. Muhammad escapes death by travel in the night to Yathrib. His followers migrated from Mecca to Yathrib because they bring persecuted by Meccan. Later in year they renamed city to Medina. Muhammad united the tribes under the Constitution of Medina. This was beginning of Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri Calendar.

The Constitution of Medina was created to eliminate bitter intertribal fighting between the rival clans of Banu Aws and Banu Khazraj in Medina. It was made to maintain peace and cooperation among all Medinan groups. Document established role of Muhammad as the mediating authority between these two groups. Constitution ensured freedom of religious beliefs and practices for all citizens who "follow the believers". It assured that representatives of all parties, Muslim or non-Muslim, should be present when consultation occurs or in cases of negotiation with foreign states. It declared "a woman will only be given protection with the consent of her family". Muhammad Government had imposed a tax system for supporting the community in times of conflict. It declared the role of Medina as a ḥaram "sacred place", where no blood of the peoples included in the pact can be spilled.

During March 623 EC, Muhammad planned and executed the plan of Al Is Caravan Raid.

During April 623 EC, Muhammad planned and executed the plan of Batn Rabigh Caravan Raid.

Between May and June 623 EC, Muhammad planned and executed the plan of Kharar Caravan Raid.

During August 623 EC, was Invasion of Waddan. Muhammad had his believers attacked a Quraysh caravan.

During October 623 EC, was Invasion of Buwat. Muslims raid a Quraysh caravan which included 200 camels.

During December 623 EC, was Invasion of Dul Ashir. Muslims attacked a Quraysh caravan

During end of December 623 EC, was Invasion of Safwan.

During January 624 EC, was Nakhla Raid.

During end of January 624 EC, Asma bint Marwan assassination. He was assassinated for opposing Muhammad with poetry and for provoking others to attack him.

During February 624 EC, Abu Afak was assassinated. He was assassinated for opposing Muhammad through poetry.

On March 13, 624 CE, was the Battle of Badr

During year 624 CE, Muhammad married Hafsa bint Uma. She was born in 606 CE and died in 661 CE.

On March 19, 625 CE, was the Battle of Uhud.

During year 625 CE, Muhammad married Zaynab bint Khuzayma. She was born in 595 CE and died in 627 CE.

During twenty-seven days between January and February 627CE, was Battle of the Trench. It was also known as Battle of the Confederates. It was a 27 - day long siege of Medina by Arab and Jewish tribes. The strength of the Meccan armies was estimated around 10,000 men with six hundred horses and some camels. There were around 3,000 Medinan defenders waiting in their defense positions. They were largely outnumbered by Meccan army. Muslims led were led by Islamic prophet Muhammad. They dug a huge trench and using Medina's natural fortifications. This fortification made it a great killing zone. A great defense for Medina’s against Meccan’s cavalry and Army useless and locking the two sides in a stalemate. Hoping to make several attacks at once, the Meccan’s military leader’s persuaded the Muslim-allied Medinian Jews, Banu Qurayza, to attack the city from the south. However, Muhammad's diplomacy derailed the negotiations, and broke up the Meccan plan against them. The well-organized defenders destroyed Meccan’s morale, and poor weather conditions caused the siege to end. Efforts to defeat the Muslims failed. Islam became influential in the region. As a consequence, Muslim army besieged the area of the Banu Qurayza Jew tribe, leading to their surrender and the execution of all their men for treason. About 400 to 700 men were bound and executed for treason. Women and children numbering about 1,000 were placed under the custody Abdullah ibn Sallam, a former rabbi who had converted to Islam.

During year 627 CE, Muhammad married Zaynab bint Jahsh. She was born in 590 CE. She died in 641 CE.

In 628, Treaty of Hudaybiyych was agreed on. Muhammad was illiterate so he couldn’t sign a treaty. The treaty was a peace treaty between Muslims and Quraysh tribe of Mecca.

During year 628 EC, Muhammad married Ramla bint Abi Sufyan. She was born in 589 EC, and died in 666 CE.

During year 628 CE, Muhammad married Juwayriyya bint Al-Harith. She was born in 608 EC, and died in 673 EC.

During year 629 EC, Muhammad married Hind bint Abi Umayya. She was born in 580 EC, and died in 680 EC.

During year 629 EC, Muhammad married Safiyya bint Huyayy. She was born in 610 EC, and died in 670 EC.

During year 629 EC, Muhammad married Maymunah bint Al-Harith. She was born in 594 EC, and died in 674 EC.

On December 11, 629 EC, was conquest of Mecca. This was a historical event when Mecca was opened for and conquered by Muslims.

During early part of year 630 EC, Battle of Hunayn and Siege of Ta'if.

During October 630 EC, was Battle of Tabouk.

On June 8, 632 EC, Muhammad died.

During 632 EC, Abu Bakr became first Caliph. Abu Bakr's first inauguration address was as follows below:

“I have been given the authority over you, and I am not the best of you. If I do well, help me; and if I do wrong, set me right. Sincere regard for truth is loyalty and disregard for truth is treachery. The weak amongst you shall be strong with me until I have secured his rights, if God wills; and the strong amongst you shall be weak with me until I have wrested from him the rights of others, if God wills. Obey me so long as I obey God and His Messenger. But if I disobey God and His Messenger, you owe me no obedience. Arise for your prayer, God have mercy upon you.

During 632 EC, began Wars of Apostasy.

Abu Bakr address Islam law of warfare was as follows below:

“Don’t kill a child, or woman or an aged man. Bring no harm to the trees, nor burn them with fire, especially those which are fruitful. Slay not any of the enemy’s flock, save for your food. You are likely to pass by people who have devoted their lives to Monastic service! Leave them alone!”

During 633 EC, War of Apostasy was over.

On August 22, 634 EC, Abu Bakr died of illness. His last testament to Uthman Ibn Affan was as follows below:

“In the name of Most Merciful God. An hour in which the infidel must believe, the wicked be convinced of their evil ways, I nominate Umar bin al Khattab as my successor. Therefore, hear to him and obey him. If he acts right, confirm his actions. My intentions are good, but I cannot see the future results. However, those who do ill shall render themselves liable to severe account hereafter. Fare you well. May you be ever attended by the Divine favor of my blessing.”