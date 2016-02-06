History of Green Week

Berlin and Cölln was located in a very fine place for trade. Spree River ran between two villages. A long time Berlin and Cölln had little trade with outside world. Invasions and small wars had made trade and travel dangerous in area. Slavic invasions ended life in area began to change for better. There was less fighting among the German nobles. Gradually travel in area became much safer.

One day a merchant that lived in Spandowe near mouth of Spree River heard about thriving markets in Berlin and Cölln. He loaded his boat with wool cloth, pottery, and iron tools and set off for Berlin and Cölln. A few days later he was on his way back home. He had traded all his wares for bags of flour, bundles of hides, and other farm products. These things he traded he sold in his own city for a fine profit. From then on he sent a boatload of goods to Berlin and Cölln every two weeks.

Spree River and new roads were becoming safer, a merchant that lived in the village of Copnic decided to send an ox driven wagon to Berlin and Cölln. Wagon was loaded with honey, cotton cloth, sharp knives, and spices. This merchant, too, made a good profit.

People from miles around began to come to Berlin and Cölln markets for goods. Wide-awake merchants opened shop in two towns. As trade increased, inns were built in Berlin. Gradually town of Berlin grew larger and larger.

Reason for growth Berlin was located on Spree River and near road; it was a good transportation center. Traders and merchants decided that it would be a good place to hold a fair one week each year.

Then 1920’s an employee at Berlin Tourism Office had great idea to combine traditional winter meeting of the German Agricultural Society with an agricultural exhibition to make it a more attractive event. On February 20 thru 28, 1926, was first Green Week in Berlin, Germany. German foresters and farmers worn green felt coats that’s where fair became its name. This fair is still one week in a year it’s still called "Green Week." Green Week is one week in end of January. Fair is for food products from all over world.