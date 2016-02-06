Islam is a RELIGION as is Mormonism! The differences between the two are that Mormons are Christians and Muslims are not! Mormon believed that Jesus Christ IS son of GOD! Muslims believed that Jesus is son of Marry and a Great prophet of GOD! They also believe that Marry was a VIRGIN! That GOD put Jesus in Marry!

Mormons have the Book of Mormon and Holy Bible. Muslims have Quran and Holy Bible too. Mormons believe that Book of Mormon and Holy Bible to be the words of GOD! Muslims believe that Quran to be the words of GOD! Mormonism has many breakaways faiths for one example the Church of Christ! Islam has also many breakaways faiths for example Shiites and Sunnis. There are some Mormon faiths that believe in polygamy but the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - day Saint doesn’t.

Christians and Mormons have terrorist too! Fact Christian Serbs terrorist were murdering Muslims until a 78- day- long NATO bombing campaign STOP IT! On November 1, 2011 Berlin police caught Mormon Terrorist in Berlin Germany. He terrorized the city for months.

The Mormon Prophet Joseph Smith wrote: We claim the privilege of worshiping Almighty God according to the dictates of our own conscience, and allow all men the same privilege, let them worship how, where, or what they may.

Fact is that more MUSLIMS are Being MURDER BY THESE MUSLIM TERRORIST than Christians!