Patrick Henry

On March 23, 1775, Patrick Henry in Richmond, Virginia said; "Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!"

The American Creed

I believe in the United States of America, as a government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed; a democracy in a republic; a sovereign Nation of many sovereign States; a perfect Union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes. I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its Constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies!

The American Creed was written by: William Tyler Page. The American Creed was adopted by the House of Representatives on April 3, 1918.

Alma Melvin Heward II, American Creed!

We People of United States of America have been given a rich heritage from our forefathers. We have a right to freedom of speech and of freedom of religion. We enjoy freedom of press. We are all protected by Constitution and Bill of Rights. We have an inspiring example in lives of our forefathers who did so much to make this country great. We have a share in vast resources of one of richest nations in this world. Task of building United States is not completed; there is a lot more work to be done! As an American you cannot say; "I will leave that task to someone else. There is someone more capable than me to do this task." You have to take part in making America stay great and remain free too. We all have different talent that’s what makes our nation great. By us working together and carrying out our duties as a good American citizen, you can help sustain a great American Republic democracy. One vote in an election may make an important difference. One voice on a jury in a court may insure justice. Your part in building the great Republic democracy is a vital one, even though it may seem small to you. No nation in this world has ever been made great because its citizens merely wished it to become great!

Dreams and hopes are not fulfilled through idle wishing. They are made real through hard work! It takes hard work to turn wheels of our country industry! It takes hard work to build homes. It´s very difficult to give your own life for service of this Great country called the United States of America! Nothing that's truly great has ever been accomplished without hard work and or Sacrifice! U.S.A became great because the colonists were willing to work very hard and sacrifice the own lives for us to have the freedom's we have today! Our country became great because the pioneers were not afraid to work hard and make difficult sacrifices! American pioneers worked to break trails to West! Pioneers worked very hard and with GREAT SACRIFICES to settle and build the West! Our country has become great because of our forefathers had great plans and worked very hard to carry them out!

We People of United States should not forget history of our forefathers and their great sacrifices for this country. In 1620, pilgrims settled at foot of Cape Cod and build village of Plymouth.

On March 5, 1770, was Boston's bloody massacre!

On December 16, 1773, was Boston Tea Party.

On May 18, 1775, Paul Revere, Will Dawes, and Dr. MED Samuel Prescott warn that "British are coming".

On July 4, 1776, Declaration of Independence was adopted.

On June 17, 1775, was Battle of Bunker Hill.

On December 25, 1777, George Washington crossed Delaware River.

At Valley Forge from 1777 to 1778, American forces settled there for winter.

On October 19, 1781, in Yorktown, British surrendered.

On September 14, 1783, was "Treaty of Paris" ended the Revolutionary War and recognized United States of America as an independent country.

During 1798 to 1800, United States Navy was at war with France.

During 1801 to 1805, United States Marines fought war in Tripoli, North Africa.

War of 1812, our country fought the British.

In World War I, United States fought against Germany.

In World War II, the United State Military fought with great sacrifices on D-Day we lost 6,603 servicemen in just one day! Normandy Campaign we lost 29,374 servicemen. In Battle of the Bulge we lost 8,607 servicemen and 21,144 servicemen Missing in Action! In the Iwo Jima Campaign we lost 4,630 servicemen. THEY ALL DIED FOR YOUR FREEDOM THAT YOU ENJOY TODAY!

Be proud of your Country! You have a right to be! But let your pride be real. Let it be a deep felt pride in ideals of the United States of America and its Democracy! Let it be a pride that will inspire you to greatly improve upon the past! Let it lead you on a road to build an ever better and outstanding Country.

God Bless United States of America!

Written by: Alma Melvin Heward II