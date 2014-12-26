A to letter Mr. Romney

Dear: Mr. Romney,

My name Alma Melvin Heward II, I voted for you in last Presidential election because I knew what the future for country would be in excellent hands with you as president! You knew that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be trusted! During the presidential Debates President Obama laughed at you on this subject! But, you were RIGHT!

Mr. Romney I am a Nobody! I served in United States Army for 11 years and in United States Air Force as civilian at Tempelhof Central Airport Air Force Base with 7350th Air force Group for 11 years. I lived in Berlin, Germany for 35 years with my German wife. I love United States of America I serve her 22 years and I do it again if I had too.

Mr. Romney, I know that I am a Nobody! But, please reconsider your decision the United States NEEDS YOU! My country is being torn apart by instigators that use RACE and Try to destroy our justice system!

President Ronald Reagan did not win the first time or the second time but, third time he did! He turned the U.S.A. around in the right direction.

My father told me as I was a child that; “A winner NEVER Quits and a QUITTER NEVER WINS!

PLEASE Mr. Romney SAVE THE USA!!

Sincerely,

Alma M. Heward II