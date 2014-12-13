BER Airport News Update!

BER Airport

The BER is the biggest German Tax scandal in Germany history! The Berlin Brandenburg Airport was originally planned to be opened in 2010. The Airport has encountered a series of delays due to poor construction planning, management, execution and corruption.

The prime issue for the delayed opening is the fire protection and alarm system in the terminal building has not been built according to German construction law. Therefore, it failed the mandatory acceptance inspection. There are flaws concerning the wiring, programming and implementing of the highly complex system. The sprinkler system, smoke extractors and fire doors will be controlled fully automatically. It was decided at the time that the BER terminal building would not have any smoke extraction pipes on its rooftop. In case of fire the smoke would be pumped into exhaust pipes that run below the building. (The natural behavior of hot air to rise up needs to be reversed) This elaborate smoke extraction system does not work as anticipated. The fire system to pass the fire code there must be a major reconstruction on the terminal building. Here are some of examples of poor construction work the lack of proper supervision and documentation, most notably concerning the wiring. Reports have surfaced about cable channels in which either too many cables have been installed. For example phone lines lay next to high voltage cables. A total of 60 kilometers (37.5 miles) of cooling pipes were allegedly installed without any thermal insulation. Now they have to demolition numerous walls that might become necessary. The ventilation vents seem to have been placed in inappropriate positions, so that rain water from the western façade runs into them. The 18 kilometers long (11.2 miles) smoke exhaustion used in case of fire is leaky. The main hall to the terminal was initially supposed to be served by one exhaust system. It is now planned to have several exhausts. The wiring to control them will be 90 km long. As of May 31, 2014, these problems still exist! Due to these problems, the initially stated construction budget will be greatly exceeded. As of late 2012, the expenditures for Berlin Brandenburg Airport had accumulated to a total of €4.3 billion, nearly twice the originally anticipated figure and still the cost is still climbing. The City of Berlin Weekly visited BER and seen that the light have been on 7/24 on all new buildings surrounding the terminal building plus the terminal building! What a waste of taxpayers’ money!

News UPDATE!

The German Government is hoping to open BER in March or April 2017. I wish them Good LUCK!