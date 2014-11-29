A Letter to Al Sharpton!

Dear: Al Sharpton,

My name is Alma Melvin Heward II; I am a Cherokee mix with English blood. In 1973; I was station at Fort Polk, Louisiana. I was order to be a barracks guard. I was doing my duty when two Black Americans Soldiers came in the barracks and asked me if I was Mormon. I said; “Yes” and soon as I answered their question. They both tied me up to a pole and started beating me severely! Another soldier walking by saw what was happening he came to my AID and save my life! I am sorry I don’t know his name now. He told me graduated from Texas A&M. That he promises his parents if they paid for his college that he would serve in United States Army for four years. That MAN was a HERO and Black American Soldier!

I look like a white but; my skin has a light redness color.

Al Sharpton you are an American Baptist minister, civil rights activist and you did not make one move for my Civil Right! Why!?! Because I look White!

Al Sharpton, Did you know that Shawn Parcells is NOT a Medical Doctor! He is not even an expert on autopsy! That is A FACT!!!

Al Sharpton Why don’t you move to Chicago, IIIinois where they need YOUR HELP! Black Americans Civil Rights are being violated every day in Chicago! There not being violated by White American but; by Black Americans!

Al Sharpton Stop THINKING BLACK and START THINKING AMERICAN! Because WE ARE ALL AMERICANS! NO MATTER WHAT RACE YOU ARE! YOU ARE STILL AN AMERICAN! ONLY ONE RACE THAT IS BEING AN AMERICAN! WE ARE ALL BROTHERS AND SISTER ! AMEN!

Written by: Alma Melvin Heward II