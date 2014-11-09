A place to go in Lichterfelde, Berlin is in the southern part of Lichterfelde, on the Schütte-Lanz-Street. There is a beautiful park name Otto Lilienthal Memorial. The Memorial park was opened in middle of 1932, in the center of which ris...es the Lilienthalberg is a manmade hill that is 36 feet high, made of brickwork rubble from the neighborhood brickwork factory. Who is Otto Lilienthal? Otto Lilienthal was born in Anklam in the province of Pomerania, Prussia. (Now in Poland) On 23 May 1848, he attends the elementary school in Anklam, and also studied the way the birds fly with his brother Gustav from the 1849 to 1933. He was very fascinated by the idea of manned flight. He and his brother made homemade strap on wings, but their attempts to fly failed. He attended a Technical school in Potsdam in Germany for two years. He also was trained at the Schwarzkopf Company where he became a professional design engineer. He later attends the Royal Technical Academy in Berlin. Otto Lilienthal was an aviation pioneer! In the early part of 1867 he started experimenting on manned flight. He stops his experimenting when he went to serve in the France – Prussian War. He was later hired after the war by the Weber Company; he started systematic experiments on the force of air, moving to Austria so he could jump off the Alpine cliffs. Otto returned back to Germany, in 1878 he married Agnes Fischer. In 1883 he founded his own company that made boilers and stream engines. Otto Lilienthal published his famous book that is title; “Bird flight as the Basis of Aviation" in 1889. Otto Lilienth greatest contribution Aviation was in the development of heavier than air flight. He made his flights from his artificial hill he made in Berlin also used natural hills too. In 1894 he files a U.S. Patent for a directed pilot to grip the bar for carrying and flying the hang glider. The A-frame of Percy Pilcher and Otto Lilienthal echoes in today's control frame for hang gliders and ultralight trike aircraft. He could use the updraft of a 10/ms wind against a hill to remain stationary with respect to the ground, shouting to a photographer on the ground to manoeuver into the best position for a photo. Otto Lilientha did research in accurately describing the flight of birds, especially on storks, and using the polar diagrams for desribing the aerodynamics of the wings. He made many experiments in an attempt to gather reliable aeronautical data. His gliders were controlled by changing the center of gravity by shifting his body. His glider was difficult to manoeuver and had a tendency to pitch downward, from which it was very difficult to recover. The big reason for this was that he held the glider by his shoulders. Only his legs and lower body could be moved, which limited the amount of weight shift he could achieve. Otto made over 2,000 flights in gliders of his design starting in 1891 with his first glider version, the Derwitzer, until his death in a gliding crash on August 09, 1896. His glider lost its lift and he fell from a height of 56 feet and died of broken spine the following day the August 10, 1896 in Berlin, saying; "Kleine Opfer müssen gebracht werden!" ("Small sacrifices must be made!"). Otto Lilienthal was buried at Lankwitz, Berlin, Germany. See More