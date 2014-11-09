History of the Currywurst

The Soviet blockade in West Berlin was very harsh times for the people. There was extremely Shortages of food, Coffee, and milk. Many Berliners had not even coal to keep warm in the winter. The Gasoline was almost non- existent for tr...ansportation. The Berliners could only dream of steaks, hamburgers, and being warm in their homes. The Soviet blockade of Berlin was lifted at one minute after midnight on 12 May 1949. It was time for the Berliners to restart their economy, and reconstructing their city. The one thing the city need was small business to restart the economy. Herta Charlotte Heuwer was Born 30 June 1913 in Königsberg Ostpreußischen. (Today its name is Kaliningrad, Russia) Herta saw the American soldiers in West Berlin eating steaks with lots of ketchup. The steaks looked so delicious, the smell and taste was terrific. She knew that steaks were too expensive in West Berlin to sale. So she came up with a fantastic idea! On 04 September 1949 she started small business with a new revolution food product name currywurst. Her first currywurst Imbiss stand was located at Stutt (Stuttgarter Platz) Carlottenburg, West Berlin. Herta bought her sausage at Maximilian Meat Company. On January 1959, her recipe was patent by Münchener patent number 721319. She later had an Imbisshalle that had 19 employees working there. On 30 June 1976, she sold her last Currywurst then went in retirement. On 03July 1999 Herta Charlotte Heuwer died. The Mayor of Charlottenburg on 03 June 2003, dedicated memorial plaque on the corner of Kantstaße / Kaiser - Friedrich- Straße Charlottenburg, Berlin. (Near Stuttgarter Platz) some 80 people were there at the dedication. If you want the location of the memorial plaque it’s on Kantstraße 101, Charlottenburg, Berlin, Germany. See More