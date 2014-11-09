Freedom Bridge

The Thirty Years War (1616-1648) initially the war was fought largely as a religious conflict between Protestants and Catholics in the Holy Roman Empire, although disputes over the internal politics and balance of pow...er within the Empire played a significant part. The Thirty Years War left city of Potsdam cut off from all trade routes from Berlin. Potsdam is an island surrounded by Havel River and numerous lakes. It was only after the Friedrich William the Great had the Sanssouci palace finished on May 1, 1747. He also had a few bridges constructed for better transportation routes to Berlin and the surrounded area. The most important constructed was Glienicke Bridge. Without this bridge a horse driven coach in 17th century would’ve took around eight hours to travel to Berlin! The first constructed was a wooden bridge. It had to be repaired a numerous of times. The heavy traffic and the steadily increased in traffic weakened the bridge. Then a daily mail coach between Berlin and Potsdam was set up in 1754. The first Prussian highway linking the two royal capitals was constructed across the bridge between 1792 and 1795. Then first Prussian railway from Berlin to Potsdam was opened in 1838. They needed a new bridge for the new rail transportation. An Architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel was commissioned to design a new bridge across the Havel River. Between 1831 and 1834 the second Glienicke Bridge was constructed of bricks in accordance with Schinkel`s plans. The bridge had arch and in central there was a wooden section that could be raised to allow vessels through. There was a large increase in traffic on the river. In 1904, there was competition held to find a new design. The design submitted by the Duisburg bridge building company Johann Caspar Harkort won the competition. Their design was a steel constructed Bridge. Also the bridge was a suspension bridge. The bridge was ceremonially opened on 16th November 1907. During the German Democratic Republic period the Glienicke Bridge was renamed Brücke der Einheit (Bridge or Unity) and by the United States Military stationed in West Berlin and Potsdam the bridge was named Freedom Bridge. Oh yes, United States military was also station in Potsdam. The Army Unit was the United States Military Liaison Mission Potsdam. They drove from Potsdam across the Freedom Bridge every day to West Berlin. Ex-United States Air force Captain Francis Gary Powers working for the CIA was shot down by a surface to air missile over the Soviet Union on May 1, 1960. Captain Powers was on February 10, 1962, exchanged for A KBG agent Rudolf Ivanovich Abel who was arrested by the FBI on June 1957. They were exchanged on Freedom Bridge. On June 12, 1985, 23 American agents held in Eastern Europe were exchanged for Polish master spy Marian Zacharski and another three KBG agents that were arrested in the West. They were exchanged on Freedom Bridge. On February 11, 1986, the human rights Campainer and Political prisoner Anatoly Sharasnsky and three Western agents were exchanged for Karl Koecher and four other Eastern agents. The Glienicke Bridge has a lot of history but to me it will always be called, "FREEDOM BRIDGE!!!" See More