What is Jihad?

The true meaning of Jihad is: “Direct Struggle” and can have many definitions! The Word, “Jihad” is an Islamic concept that is mostly misused. The Islamic Prophet Muhammad declares “The supreme Jihad is against oneself.” What he means is against one’s self pride, greed, and insatiable desires. Another meaning for Jihad is, to be directed against oppressive and totalitarian thought or towards the intellectual uplifting of a society. Also for another example, be aimed at the social development of a community. Jihad can also take the form of physical struggle against injustice and aggression. Jihad is not just a meaning of “Holy War”!

Jihad is NOT to be used as a war of aggression, or a war for territorial gain, or to impose a particular political order on a people. It’s a defensive war. Jihad must be performed strictly under the Islamic rules of engagement. This means property and environment cannot be destroyed, and places of worship of OTHER faiths CANNOT be demolished! Also, Jihad kidnapping, hostage-taking, indiscriminate shooting of civilians, placing bombs in areas and buildings where people work, are evil deeds that ISLAM TOTALLY CONDEMNS!

Written by: Alma Melvin Heward II

