Are Mormons Christians!?! The definition in Webster's Dictionary states: “A Christian is a Person professing belief in Jesus as the Christ, or in the Religion based on the teaching of Jesus.”

The name Mormon is a Nickname only! The real Name is The Church of JESUS CHRIST of Latter-Day Saints!

There are large majority of professional Protestant preachers that say that Mormonism is a Sect or a Cult!

So let me break this down! Martin Luther was a Catholic priest that left the catholic faith. He was a seminal figure of a reform movement in the 16th century Christianity, subsequently known as the Protestant Reformation. So are the Protestants a Sect or a Cult? Yes! By the definition by the professional protestant preachers it is!

One more thing! All professional Protestant preachers are paid a salary! The Mormon Preachers or their Bishops received not one red cent for their services! Not ONE!!!

Written by: Alma Melvin II