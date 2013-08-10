Newsvine

Are Mormons Christians?

By Alma Melvin Heward II
Sat Aug 10, 2013 2:57 AM
Are Mormons Christians!?! The definition in Webster's Dictionary states: “A Christian is a Person professing belief in Jesus as the Christ, or in the Religion based on the teaching of Jesus.”

The name Mormon is a Nickname only!   The real Name is The Church of JESUS CHRIST of Latter-Day Saints!

There are large majority of professional Protestant preachers that say that Mormonism is a Sect or a Cult!

So let me break this down! Martin Luther was a Catholic priest that left the catholic faith.   He was a seminal figure of a reform movement in the 16th century Christianity, subsequently known as the Protestant Reformation.    So are the Protestants a Sect or a Cult? Yes!   By the definition by the professional protestant preachers it is!

One more thing! All professional Protestant preachers are paid a salary!   The Mormon Preachers or their Bishops received not one red cent for their services! Not ONE!!!

Written by: Alma Melvin II

