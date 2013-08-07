Towanda Reeves was arrested for the July 5th murder of her 1yr old grandson, in the 1900 block of Forrest Park Ave. ‪ ‪Baltimore

Al Sharpton is a Baptist Minister, a Civil Rights leader and a Social Justice activist!

Hello! Hello! Reverend Al Sharpton, where were you for this innocence baby boy!

The Baby boy Civil Rights was violated!

What kind of Minister are you of God? Only YOU can answer that!

It is partly your fault! Yes, Mr. Sharpton it is your fault!

You’re a Minister you should be teaching FAMILY VALUES!

Yes, Mr. Sharpton, that is TODAY Civil Rights Problem is in The FAMILY VALUES!

There is an old Indian saying; “Clean your own house first, before you tell others to clean theirs.”

One more thing Mr. Sharpton! You will NEVER be a Martin Luther King Jr. He is a TRUE Saint!

This innocence baby boy BLOOD is on your hands!

Al Sharpton, I am American JUST LIKE you!

Written By: Alma Melvin Heward II.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10151528067561956&set=a.277239856955.154351.58771761955&type=1&theater