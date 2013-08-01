Do You Beleive in Wind!?!

Taking the evening train home, after a long days work, I couldn’t help but overhear four German students speaking English in the train car I occupied. One of these students was speaking very loudly, and stated that there was no such thing as God. Of course this statement caught my full attention. He continued by saying, “I have to see it to believe it.” He continued giving reasons for his belief of why there wasn’t a God.

The train was full at the time of this incident, and I surmised that they were speaking English because they assumed no one would understand what was being said. After listening to this for some time, I couldn’t take it anymore. So I stood up from my seat, and asked, “Do you know what you are talking about?”

Totally shocked, the student was taken aback that an American would be on board. I continued to question him saying, “You just told your friends that you don’t believe in anything which you can’t see.”

He said, “That’s right – I did say that.”

Then I said, “Do you believe in the wind or radio waves?”

“Yes”, he said.

Keeping my eyes locked with his I asked, “You can’t see the wind or radio waves!”

He retorted, “I can feel the wind and I can hear the radio.”

“Actually sir, you have just contradicted yourself. You said that you didn’t believe in anything you could not see. Well, those of us who believe in God can feel of His Spirit when speaking to Him in prayer.”

He just sat there, stunned and stupefied, not certain what to say. Then several of the passengers aboard the train – who understood English – began to laugh at him!