City of Berlin weekly " 9th Brandenburg U.S. Car Meeting in Germany"

Hey, it’s that

time of Year again from the Brandenburg U.S. Car Meeting in 2013. It will be from June-28th thru 30th

of 2013.

This will be the

9th Brandenburg US Car Meeting the theme this year is "Back to The

Roots". It will be in city of

Beelitz. The city of Beelitz is located

in the state of Brandenburg, Germany. Schedule and location is as posted. The U.C.F.B. is trying their best efforts to

make sure this is another exciting event for all!

The entertainment

will be several professional bands rock, rockabilly, and extraordinary DJs for

night owls. There will be also

spontaneous car shows with cool trophies, entertaining games for the "big

kids", and a lottery. They will

have food at reasonable prices! The big

roll-out cruise will be escorted by the local police. The property where the car show is going to

be is dust free. There will be a lot of

shopping booths there too. The people

that come from Scandinavia and America will be admitted FREE admittance. Please bring your Passport!

The location of

the car show is at Jakobs-Hof is situated right at the Bund highway B2,

directly across the street from the "Total" gas station in Beelitz,

coming from direction Michendorf.

The show grounds

there is more than 20,000 m² (25,000 square yards) fenced and guarded terrain

for parking and camping. There are clean

restrooms, and hotel rooms are available at reasonable rates. Please contact them early enough for

reservations. There is also a spacious

event hall in case of bad weather or if it becomes too cold at night. There

are playgrounds for Kids.