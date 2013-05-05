City of Berlin weekly " 9th Brandenburg U.S. Car Meeting in Germany"

Hey, it’s that
time of Year again from the Brandenburg U.S. Car Meeting in 2013. It will be from June-28th thru 30th
of 2013.
This will be the
9th Brandenburg US Car Meeting the theme this year is "Back to The
Roots". It will be in city of
Beelitz. The city of Beelitz is located
in the state of Brandenburg, Germany. Schedule and location is as posted. The U.C.F.B. is trying their best efforts to
make sure this is another exciting event for all!
The entertainment
will be several professional bands rock, rockabilly, and extraordinary DJs for
night owls. There will be also
spontaneous car shows with cool trophies, entertaining games for the "big
kids", and a lottery. They will
have food at reasonable prices! The big
roll-out cruise will be escorted by the local police. The property where the car show is going to
be is dust free. There will be a lot of
shopping booths there too. The people
that come from Scandinavia and America will be admitted FREE admittance. Please bring your Passport!
The location of
the car show is at Jakobs-Hof is situated right at the Bund highway B2,
directly across the street from the "Total" gas station in Beelitz,
coming from direction Michendorf.
The show grounds
there is more than 20,000 m² (25,000 square yards) fenced and guarded terrain
for parking and camping. There are clean
restrooms, and hotel rooms are available at reasonable rates. Please contact them early enough for
reservations. There is also a spacious
event hall in case of bad weather or if it becomes too cold at night. There
are playgrounds for Kids.